Forty-two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Nov 2021 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 05:30 PM BdST
Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday.
Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference organised by the EU's Slovenian presidency.
She said the confirmed cases were mild or without symptoms, although in younger age groups.
"For the assessment whether it (omicron) escapes immunity, we still have to wait until the investigations in the laboratories with sera from people who have recovered have been carried out. These are expected in a couple of weeks," she said.
More stories
- Prince Charles travels to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic
- France-UK acrimony impedes progress on channel crossings
- Baerbock to become German foreign minister
- France expands sea monitoring
- One dead, dozens trapped in Russian mine blaze
- 300 minutes a week of exercise can ward off cancer
- Germany bids adieu to Angela Merkel era
- New Swedish PM resigns on first day in job
Recent Stories
- Prince Charles travels to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic
- France-UK acrimony impedes progress on channel crossings
- Greens name co-leader Baerbock German foreign minister
- France expands sea monitoring as migrants vow to pursue UK dream
- Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea
- The smallest COVID threats get their shields
Opinion
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Protesters torch buses after student is run over and killed in Dhaka
- Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO?
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Travellers from omicron-afflicted countries must undergo 14-day quarantine: health minister
- Protesters block roads in Rampura, Mohammadpur over student's death
- Mohammad Mainuddin, the boy who died in a bus accident on his birthday
- Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or
- Does omicron cause only mild illness? The jury is still out
- Space pagans and smartphone witches: Where tech meets mysticism