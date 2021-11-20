Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new COVID-19 restrictions
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Nov 2021 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:29 PM BdST
Crowds of rioters in the port city of Rotterdam torched cars and threw rocks at police who responded with shots and water cannon, as protests against COVID-19 measures turned violent on Friday night.
"We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening," police spokesperson Patricia Wessels said.
"We know that at least two people were wounded, probably as a result of the warning shots, but we need to investigate the exact causes further," she said.
Some people on social media circulated images of someone they said had been shot by police, but the police said that while they had seen the footage they did not yet know how the man was wounded.
Several hundred people had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a "corona pass", showing they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection.
The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated but have proof of a negative test.
Police issued an emergency ordinance in Rotterdam, shutting down public transportation and ordering people to go home. Water cannons were deployed and police on horseback carried out charges to disperse the crowds, police said.
The authorities also called on bystanders and people who recorded images of the riots to send the footage to police for further investigation.
The Netherlands re-imposed some lockdown measures last weekend for an initial three weeks in an effort to slow a resurgence of coronavirus contagion, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
Video posted on social media showed burnt-out police cars and rioters throwing fireworks and rocks at police.
- Austria reimposes full lockdown
- Seven migrants killed in Greece road accident
- Prince Charles cancels visit to aircraft carrier
- France doesn't need to lock down non-vaccinated: Macron
- Russia's note publication breaks diplomatic rules: France, Germany
- Europe gas price surges due to Russia pipeline setbacks
- Poland's Muslim Tatars join effort to aid migrants crossing from Belarus
- Risk for leader of Belarus: migrants he lured may want to stay
- UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing: The Times
- Poland says Belarus ferries migrants back to border after clearing camps
- Austria reimposes full lockdown, plans to make COVID vaccines compulsory
- Seven migrants killed, eight injured in Greece road accident
- Prince Charles cancels visit to aircraft carrier after British fighter crash
- Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as Covid spreads
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7