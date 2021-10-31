Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Oct 2021 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2021 02:21 PM BdST
A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.
It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after COVID-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer.
The 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the festival in Onda, the town's council said on Saturday.
Other participants tried to entice the animal away but their efforts failed.
The man died later on Saturday in hospital in the nearby town of Villareal after haemorrhaging blood from a wound in his left thigh that perforated his artery, emergency services said. He also suffered a head wound.
Onda Council cancelled the rest of Saturday's events following the attack.
A public debate over whether bull-running festivals should be abolished has become more heated in recent years, and only a small number have taken place since Spain's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
The animals let loose for the runs are generally used in bullfights later on the same day. A 2020 survey by Electomania, a polling company, found 46.7 percent of Spaniards were in favour of banning bullfighting, 34.7 percent were not in favour but did not back a legal ban and 18.6 percent believed it should be preserved.
- Man gored at Spanish bull-running festival dies
- UK's Johnson recalls fall of Roman Empire ahead of summit
- EU parliament sues EU Commission for inaction over rule-of-law concerns
- Germany stops far-right vigilantes patrolling border
- ‘Needle spiking’ in Britain alarms as new kind of assault
- UK police charge suspect in killing of lawmaker
- Rise in cases, deaths tests Britain’s gamble on few virus restrictions
- Fire at Russian plant leaves seven dead
- Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
- UK's Johnson warns on climate, recalls fall of Roman Empire ahead of G20 summit
- EU parliament sues EU Commission for inaction over rule-of-law concerns
- Poland’s heartland would rather keep EU money than break with bloc
- German police stop far-right vigilantes patrolling Polish border
- As outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases in eastern Europe near 20 million
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- How younger students can sign up for COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 166 new COVID cases, the lowest in a day since April 2020
- Chattogram Medical College shuts down indefinitely after BCL clashes
- How a mistake by YouTube shows its power over media
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to burn it
- COP26: Bangladesh to call out rich nations for failure to provide $100bn climate fund
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
- Philippines logs record daily COVID-19 deaths as data reclassified