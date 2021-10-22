Blast and fire kill 16 at Russian chemicals plant: TASS
Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2021 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 02:32 PM BdST
The fire broke out at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia's western Ryazan province, the emergencies ministry said
Sixteen people were killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia's western Ryazan province, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.
The emergencies ministry confirmed 12 deaths in the accident, saying four people remained missing.
TASS quoted its source as saying the accident had been caused by a failure to observe the proper technical process at the facility.
Pictures from the site published by the ministry showed firefighters standing next to a brick building that appeared to have been partly demolished by the blast.
