Queen ‘reluctantly’ cancels trip, citing medical advice

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch “has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said in a statement, but it did not provide any details about her illness.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the statement added.

“The queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The queen, who has kept a busy schedule of public appearances in recent weeks, is scheduled to travel to Glasgow, Scotland, for a UN conference on climate change that begins in less than two weeks.

In June, two months after the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, the queen attended a meeting of leaders of the Group of 7 nations in Cornwall, in southwestern England, and hosted President Joe Biden and the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, for tea at Windsor Castle.

It was the first time she had met any world leaders since leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor, her private home, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

