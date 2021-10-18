French ambassador ordered out of Belarus: AFP
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2021 08:49 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 08:49 AM BdST
France's ambassador has been ordered out of Belarus and has already left the country, the French news agency AFP reported on Sunday, citing the French embassy in Minsk.
It did not say why the ambassador, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, had been expelled. Belarusian media reported that Minsk had recalled its ambassador to Paris, Igor Fesenko.
However, the embassy had noted on its website that Lacoste on Wednesday hosted representatives of the recently-banned non-governmental organisation Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth), including its co-leader Andrey Dmitriev, one of last year's presidential candidates.
Belarus's and France's foreign ministries and the French embassy were not immediately available for comment.
Relations between EU member states and Belarus have been at a low ebb since President Alexander Lukashenko last year comfortably won re-election in a poll that the opposition said was rigged, and cracked down on the opposition, detaining all its leading figures or driving them into exile.
- Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work
- Norway to rule on attack suspect's detention
- US FDA okays 3 e-cigarette products by BAT
- When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
- EU pledge up to 1bn euros in aid to Afghanistan, neighbours
- 3 migrants dead after being hit by train in France
- Czech President Zeman in intensive care
- Russian plane crashes, kills 16
- Italy imposes mandatory COVID health pass for work amid protests
- Norway court to rule on detention of bow-and-arrow attack suspect
- In a first, US FDA okays three e-cigarette products by British American Tobacco
- The body collector of Spain: When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
- EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1bn euros
- Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France: police
Most Read
- Brutality against Hindus continues: homes torched in Rangpur’s Pirganj
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes with Dhaka police
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni amid communal tension
- 20 public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests on Sunday
- Bangladesh logs 16 virus deaths, 314 cases in a day