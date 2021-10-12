Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France: police
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2021 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2021 02:10 PM BdST
Three migrants have died in southwest France after being hit by a train while they were lying on the tracks, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
She said four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 am CET when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, she said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks.
Two of the migrants had Algerian nationality, the others' nationalities are not known.
Mayor Eneko Aldana-Douat of nearby Ciboure said on BFM TV that the area near the Spanish border is a passageway for immigrants.
More stories
- Czech President Zeman in intensive care
- Russian plane crashes, kills 16
- Kremlin congratulates Muratov
- Putin seizes on the leverage from Russia’s gas output
- An asylum-seeker’s wrenching decision: Stay on the run or save his child’s life?
- A tech-savvy holocaust memorial in Ukraine draws critics, crowds
- London's finance district confronts its past
- Biden says he and Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement
Recent Stories
- UK police: no further action over Prince Andrew, Epstein allegations
- Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time
- Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
- Kremlin welcomes fact that editor who criticises it won Nobel peace prize
- As Europe faces a cold winter, Putin seizes on the leverage from Russia’s gas output
- An asylum-seeker’s wrenching decision: Stay on the run or save his child’s life?
Opinion
Most Read
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Inamul Haque, an acclaimed actor and academician, dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day
- Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
- Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers
- Dhoni leads Chennai into IPL final after beating Delhi