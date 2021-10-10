Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 02:11 PM BdST
An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers onboard, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
An ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
