Behave normally, UK transport minister tells Britons queuing for fuel
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2021 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 04:09 PM BdST
Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Sunday called on Britons to behave normally when buying petrol, saying there was no shortage of fuel and the government was stepping in to ease a shortage of drivers bringing it to petrol stations.
In recent days long lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations as motorists waited in line, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts, leading some operators to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.
"There's plenty of fuel, there's no shortage of the fuel within the country," he told Sky News.
"So the most important thing is actually that people carry on as they normally would and fill up their cars when they normally would, then you won't have queues and you won't have shortages at the pump either."
The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.
But business leaders have warned it is a short-term fix that will not solve an acute labour shortage that risks major disruption beyond fuel deliveries, including for retailers in the run-up to Christmas.
Shapps called the panic over fuel a 'manufactured situation' and blamed it on a hauliers' association.
"They're desperate to have more European drivers undercutting British salaries," he said.
