Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2021 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2021 11:23 AM BdST
An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.
Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.
Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.
The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.
More stories
- Britons criticise government's pandemic response
- EU will work with Taliban if human rights respected
- Greece says cannot become gateway for fleeing Afghans
- 'Don't leave Afghan people alone': refugee in Greece
- Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees: EU official
- England to offer first COVID vaccine dose to 16-,17-year-olds by Aug 23
- Six people killed in Plymouth mass shooting
- Sicily registers record-high temperature
Recent Stories
- Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain
- For France, American vines still mean sour grapes
- Britons, unfazed by high COVID rates, weigh their ‘price of freedom’
- Britons turn critical of government's pandemic response
- Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave
- Afghan turmoil 'shames' the West, says German president
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing, is on life support
- Dhaka metro rail makes test trip
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Singer Noble says he was 'assaulted' in a Bandarban hotel. But what really happened?
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll tops 26,000
- US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, officials say