Britons turn critical of government's pandemic response
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Aug 2021 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 12:36 PM BdST
The British public's view of the government's management of the coronavirus crisis has turned negative for the first time since February and they are worried about the risk of a new wave of infections, according to a survey published on Thursday.
Against a backdrop of a renewed rise in cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus, Kantar Public said 48% of people it polled thought the government was handling COVID-19 poorly, up three points from July, while 43% said it was doing well, down six points.
Two-thirds of respondents were concerned that there would be further waves of COVID-19 infections after the summer compared with 28% who were not concerned.
Britain has suffered one of the world's heaviest COVID-19 death tolls and it locked down its economy for longer than many other countries last year, and in early 2021.
But it has also rolled out vaccinations at a faster rate than its peers which boosted the approval ratings of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government earlier this year.
The Kantar poll also showed a fall this month in the share of people who expected the economy would be doing better in 12 months' time - down seven percentage points to 30%.
