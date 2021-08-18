EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2021 09:02 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 09:02 AM BdST
The EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if they respect fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevent the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorists, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban's quick seizure of the Afghan capital Kabul.
"I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference. "I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them."
The Taliban, in their first official news briefing since the seizure of Kabul, said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
Their announcement, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, was made as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.
Borrell said the EU's priority was to evacuate EU staff and Afghan helpers from Kabul. He put the number of locals who have been working for the EU at almost 400, their families included.
European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell are seen on a screen as they take part in an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council addressing the situation in Afghanistan, in Brussels, Belgium, August 17, 2021. REUTERS
Humanitarian aid for Afghans must be maintained and even increased, but assistance will only go to the Afghan government if conditions are met, Borrell said.
Starting a dialogue soon is needed to avert a potential migratory disaster and a humanitarian crisis, he added.
"We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul ... the Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk to them."
Borrell ranked the fall of Kabul to the Taliban the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.
"It will have an impact on the geopolitical balance of the world," he said, meaning the EU would have to work more closely with countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China.
- Greece says cannot become gateway for fleeing Afghans
- 'Don't leave Afghan people alone': refugee in Greece
- Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees: EU official
- England to offer first COVID vaccine dose to 16-,17-year-olds by Aug 23
- Six people killed in Plymouth mass shooting
- Sicily registers record-high temperature
- 16 die in Russia helicopter crash
- Blaze ravages Evia island on sixth day of Greek fires
- EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
- Greece says cannot become gateway to EU for fleeing Afghans
- 'Don't leave Afghan people alone,' refugee in Greece pleads
- Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees -EU official Gentiloni
- All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first COVID vaccine dose by Aug 23
- A Sicilian town sends an omen of a much hotter future
Most Read
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan
- Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- Thousands who helped the US in Afghanistan are trapped. What happens next?