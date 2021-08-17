'Don't leave Afghan people alone,' refugee in Greece pleads

"It's a disaster," the 21-year-old, who declined to give her last name, told Reuters. "What will happen now in Afghanistan for (the) young generation? For children? For women's rights? Everything is destroyed by the Taliban."

Elena was one of around 500 Afghan asylum seekers and local activists taking part in a protest late on Monday, holding up a large Afghan flag and sitting near a banner that read: "We say no to Taliban."

It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of Afghanistan after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others, melted away.

The militants have sought to project a more moderate face, promising to respect women's rights and protect people. But many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to the harsh practices of their 1996-2001 rule, when women were not allowed to work and punishments such as public stoning were administered.

On Lesbos, where there are about 2,500 Afghans - half the total number of migrants on the island, according to the Greek interior ministry - the protesters shared those fears.

"All the Afghan people are crying," said Elena, who helped organise the protest rally. "I expect from the world, please support Afghanistan, don't leave Afghan people alone."

Greece, and Lesbos in particular, has been at the frontline of migrant arrivals to the European Union for years. Authorities, who fear the arrival of a new wave of migrants with the victory of the Taliban, have pushed for a coordinated EU response.

But for Elena, the most pressing issue was the fate of those who stayed behind.

"Women cannot be educated. Women cannot go out from their house, they should stay in the house because they don't feel safe. I have my friends in Afghanistan, they are panicked, they don't know what they can do," she said.