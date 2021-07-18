British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teens
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 10:01 AM BdST
Britain has opted against mass COVID-19 vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers instead preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available, the report added.
Under guidance the newspaper said are due to be issued on Monday, vaccine doses will be offered to children between 12 and 15, who are deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 or who live with adults who are immunosuppressed, or otherwise vulnerable to the virus.
They will also now be offered to all 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday, according to The Telegraph, which reported that the committee would keep the possibility of vaccinating all children "under review."
In response to the report, Britain's Health Department said that "no decisions have been made by ministers on whether people aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID-19 vaccines."
Britain on Saturday reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases, a rise on the 51,870 new cases reported on the previous day to post a fresh highest daily total in six months.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is removing most pandemic restrictions in England from July 19, saying a rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.
Britain's COVID-19 death toll is among the highest in the world but two-thirds of its adult population have been fully vaccinated.
- Football: Another, darker England
- European floods are the latest sign of a global warming crisis
- Eiffel Tower reopens after eight-month closure
- Headscarves can be banned at work under conditions: EU court
- French teenager’s anti-Islam rant unleashed death threats
- Beware of Russian and Chinese agents: British spymaster
- No survivors from plane crash in Russia
- Face masks to become a personal choice in England
- Germany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge
- British ministers decide against mass vaccination for teens
- All adults in Britain offered a COVID-19 shot ahead of Monday reopening
- Football: This is England - progressive, but also dark
- German floods raise the bar on extreme weather events
- Eiffel Tower reopens after eight-month COVID closure
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases
- Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home
- Dara Khosrowshahi, dad of Silicon Valley
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- US COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Bangladesh, Ukraine