WHO issues COVID-19 warning to Europe before summer travels
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2021 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 05:40 PM BdST
The World Health Organisation on Thursday urged Europeans to travel responsibly during the summer holiday season and warned the continent was "by no means out of danger" in the battle against COVID-19 despite a steady decline of infection rates in recent weeks.
"With increasing social gatherings, greater population mobility, and large festivals and sports tournaments taking place in the coming days and weeks, WHO Europe calls for caution," the WHO's European head Hans Kluge told a press briefing.
"If you choose to travel, do it responsibly. Be conscious of the risks. Apply common sense and don’t jeopardize hard-earned gains," Kluge said.
Over the last two months, new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations have declined, prompting 36 out of 53 countries in the region to start easing restrictions.
The number of reported COVID-19 infections last week came in at 368,000, a fifth of weekly cases reported during a peak in April this year, Kluge said.
"We should all recognize the progress made across most countries in the region, we must also acknowledge that we are by no means out of danger," he added.
Kluge said the so-called Delta variant, which was first identified in India, was a matter of concern. This variant, he said, "shows increased transmissibility and some immune escape is poised to take hold in the region while many among vulnerable populations, above the age of 60, remain unprotected."
Countries should learn from the resurgence in cases seen over the summer last year, even as vaccinations are being rolled out across the region.
With just 30% in the region having received their first dose of vaccines, this would not be enough to prevent another wave of the virus, he said.
- Identity matters in French elections
- Thousands of UK police poised for G7 protests
- Kremlin critic Gudkov flees Russia
- Amsterdam is falling apart
- Too soon to say if English lockdown will end Jun 21: Hancock
- EU approves Pfizer for ages 12-15
- UK approves J&J vaccine for use
- No relation to reality: Johnson on Cummings’s claims
- WHO issues COVID-19 warning to Europe before summer travels
- UK's Queen Elizabeth gifted rose as royals remember Prince Philip
- The candidate and her hijab: identity matters in French elections
- 'We will be annoying': Thousands of UK police poised for G7 protests
- Kremlin critic Gudkov leaves Russia fearing new arrest
- Sinkholes, Collapsing Canal Walls, Rickety Bridges: Amsterdam Is Crumbling
Most Read
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- Sunken ship in Sri Lanka had goods 'worth Tk 35m' for Bangladeshi companies
- As a family is mourned, Canada grapples with anti-Muslim bias
- Where to watch the ring of fire solar eclipse at sunrise
- Bangladesh logs 2,576 new COVID cases in a day, death toll rises by 40
- Hasina inaugurates 50 mosques to project ‘true meaning’ of Islam