Kremlin critic Gudkov leaves Russia fearing new arrest
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2021 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 11:55 AM BdST
Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov said on Sunday he had left Russia after receiving warnings by people close to the Kremlin that he would be arrested if he stayed in the country.
A former member of the Russian parliament, Gudkov, 41, was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday over allegations he failed to pay a debt on a rented property, which he denies.
He was released from custody on Thursday but remains a suspect in a criminal case. A group of Kremlin opponents, many of them allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, have fled the country due to the latest crackdown on the opposition after street rallies to demand Navalny's release.
Gudkov said the true purpose of the probe was barring him from the September parliamentary election.
"I'm approaching Kyiv where I have long-planned meetings and TV appearances," he posted on his Telegram account.
"Several sources close to the presidential administration circle said that if I do not leave the country, my fake criminal case would be taken further to the point of my arrest," he said.
The Kremlin has said recent arrests of politicians such as Gudkov have nothing to do with politics, and denies trying to clear the field of political opponents.
Gudkov told Reuters on Sunday he would make a decision later about his further plans.
- Kremlin critic Gudkov flees Russia
- Amsterdam is falling apart
- Too soon to say if English lockdown will end Jun 21: Hancock
- EU approves Pfizer for ages 12-15
- UK approves J&J vaccine for use
- No relation to reality: Johnson on Cummings’s claims
- Turkey pushed NATO allies into softening outrage over Belarus plane: diplomats
- What’s happening in Belarus?
- Kremlin critic Gudkov leaves Russia fearing new arrest
- Sinkholes, Collapsing Canal Walls, Rickety Bridges: Amsterdam Is Crumbling
- Too soon to say if English lockdown will end June 21, Hancock says
- EU bans Belarus airlines as opposition urges sanctions over journalist’s arrest
- Belarus opposition leader hails world support after journalist arrest
- EU clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- US will give Bangladesh COVID vaccine 'soon': minister
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Sinkholes, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is crumbling
- New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief