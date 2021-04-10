EU's Michel says he's sleeping badly after sofa gaffe in Turkey
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2021 04:48 PM BdST
European Council President Charles Michel is suffering from bad nights due to his embarrassment over a seating arrangement incident at a meeting in Ankara this week, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Ursula Von der Leyen, the first female president of the European Commission, expressed surprise and raised a hand in disbelief when she found Michel had taken the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the talks.
In the episode, caught on camera, she ended up being relegated to a sofa, further away.
"I make no secret of the fact that I haven't slept well at night since because the scenes keep replaying in my head," Michel told Handelsblatt, adding if it were possible he would go back and fix it.
