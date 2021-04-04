Beach crowds defy COVID-19 restrictions across Catalonia
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2021 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 11:48 AM BdST
Beaches were packed across Catalonia on Saturday as fine spring weather attracted sunseekers despite government warnings to avoid breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
In Barcelona, Tarragona and other popular cities along the coast of the northeastern Spanish region, crowds gathered on the beaches, some lacking masks or ignoring social distancing.
On a popular beach near central Barcelona dozens of partygoers had danced on Friday, some flouting regulations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police said on Saturday.
The impromptu party took place on Barceloneta beach and police said they had advised revellers they were breaking health regulations.
"Barcelona is the perfect place to party, to drink, but this is a big problem - the police - they are stopping people enjoying themselves," a British reveller who gave only his first name Liam, 32, and who was wearing a mask, told Reuters.
Elsewhere police raided an illegal party at a bar in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, near Barcelona, on Friday, and fined 33 people for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, the Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, tweeted.
Meetings of more than six people in public areas are banned in Catalonia and offenders can face fines of 300 to 600 euros ($350 to $700), police said.
"Our officers advise people where there are big groups of people that they are contravening restrictions and sometimes if they do not put on masks or move away, they can face fines," said a spokesman for Catalan regional police. He did not say if anyone had been fined over the Barceloneta party.
Miquel Samper, Catalan regional interior minister, told RAC1 radio on Saturday people should wear masks if they are mixing with others on the beach, but did not need to do so if they are sunbathing or swimming in the sea - guidance which differs from national law.
Catalonia is one of several Spanish regions to defy a law brought in on Wednesday that requires people to wear masks outdoors regardless of whether the 1.5 metre safety distance is being observed.
After mounting criticism, the Spanish government has said the mask law would be revised, but has not said when any revision would take place.
- British police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group
- A painful project for France
- English lockdown measures ease
- Merkel ditches stricter Easter lockdown
- Capitalism gave UK vaccine success: Johnson
- EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover Britain
- One year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead
- Return of traffic cops to Piazza brings joy in Rome
- British police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group
- Building a mosque in France, never easy, may get even harder
- Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools
- A painful project for France: A museum on the ravages of terrorism
- 'Happy Monday' - English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution
- After backlash, contrite Merkel ditches stricter Easter lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Domestic flights, passenger trains and launches suspended during lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 5,683 cases in a day
- CDC says travel is safe for those fully vaccinated, but issues caution
- Crowds swarm in Bangladesh on weekly holiday amid record-breaking COVID surge
- Bangla Academy president, two directors contract coronavirus
- India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high
- Stock exchanges to remain open amid fresh virus lockdown
- UK reports more clotting cases in people receiving the AstraZeneca shot