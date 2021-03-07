Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, PM Johnson says
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2021 08:45 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 08:45 AM BdST
The reopening of England's schools to all pupils on Monday will mark the first step back towards normality, and is only possible because of the efforts of the public to bring COVID-19 infection rates down, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Johnson has announced a roadmap for lifting lockdown measures that sees schools open first, followed in later stages by the gradual easing of restrictions on mixing with other people and the re-opening of non-essential shops and other venues.
In the final stage, which will take place no earlier than June 21, the government hopes to remove all remaining legal limits on contact with others.
"The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus," Johnson said.
"It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality – and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step."
Each step on the roadmap will depend on the level of COVID-19 cases, the government has said. It hopes the pandemic can be contained by a vaccine programme that has already delivered a dose to nearly 22 million people, as well as regular testing.
Many secondary schools and colleges had already started inviting students for their first "lateral flow" COVID-19 tests, which give rapid results, with nearly 1 million conducted last week, the government said.
After three initial tests on site, students will be provided with two tests to use each week at home, it said, adding that nearly 57 million tests had been delivered to schools and colleges across the country.
- Reopening schools is step towards normality: PM Johnson
- African American sacrifice in French killing fields
- Twice weekly COVID tests for English households with school children
- London to get new ferry while bridge is closed
- Johnson to plot path out of lockdown
- Germany, once a model, is swamped by second virus wave
- Britain to offer all adults vaccine by end July
- UK approves trials that will infect volunteers with virus
- Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, PM Johnson says
- Fraudsters offer 1 billion COVID-19 doses across EU, agency warns
- African American sacrifice in the killing fields of France
- All English households with school children offered twice weekly COVID tests
- London to get new ferry while bridge at risk of collapse is closed
- Virus variants deliver fresh blow to Europe’s open borders
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
- Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 10 new virus deaths, cases near 550,000
- Pakistani PM wins vote of confidence amidst opposition protest, boycott
- Bangladesh releases e-posters to mark Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech
- ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Chaos strikes global shipping
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Study finds Bhasan Char safe for Rohingya refugees