WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 01:17 PM BdST
The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.
"They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications", WHO said in a tweet.
A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.
More stories
- UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions
- E-scooters take off in virus-hit London
- Spain passes bill allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide
- Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in ambulances
- Johnson under pressure over London virus rules
- Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave
- Authorities investigating new virus variant in England
- Netherlands set for toughest lockdown yet
Most Read
- Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
- Best Holdings episode gets murkier as ICB says it’s not part of the game
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Trump’s future: tons of cash and plenty of options for spending It
- India crumble to record low as quicks fire Australia to victory
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat
- 42 citizens call for probe into complaints of ‘misconduct’ against EC
- UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
- As cybercrimes abound in Bangladesh, an all-women police team wins trust
- Bangladesh records 1,267 new virus cases, another 25 die