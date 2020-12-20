'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2020 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 11:08 AM BdST
Business groups expressed concerns over Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses.
Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, told Reuters in an emailed statement that the move would hit businesses which were already struggling badly, and the government needed to take a "fresh look" at how to support UK businesses through to the spring.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that London and southeast England will be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown. Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment.
The new restrictions add to uncertainties faced by British businesses amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit with less than two weeks left before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit.
Businesses fear a failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.
"This third shutdown comes at the worst possible time, as businesses face close of year challenges as well as uncertainty and upheaval from the Brexit transition period which ends in just 12 days' time - with still no deal agreed", said Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's car industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
The British Retail Consortium added that the consequences of the new restrictions will be severe and that the government will need to offer additional financial support to businesses.
The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the suspension of taxes and rates for any companies forced to close their doors.
- UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions
- E-scooters take off in virus-hit London
- Spain passes bill allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide
- Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in ambulances
- Johnson under pressure over London virus rules
- Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave
- Authorities investigating new virus variant in England
- Netherlands set for toughest lockdown yet
Most Read
- Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
- Best Holdings episode gets murkier as ICB says it’s not part of the game
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Trump’s future: tons of cash and plenty of options for spending It
- India crumble to record low as quicks fire Australia to victory
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat
- 42 citizens call for probe into complaints of ‘misconduct’ against EC
- UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
- As cybercrimes abound in Bangladesh, an all-women police team wins trust
- Bangladesh records 1,267 new virus cases, another 25 die