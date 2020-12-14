Netherlands set for toughest lockdown yet over Christmas
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2020 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 08:34 PM BdST
The Netherlands will enter its toughest lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic this week, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce that schools and shops will be closed for at least a month, Dutch media reported on Monday.
Rutte held emergency meetings on Monday about the soaring rate of COVID-19 infections and took the unusual step of inviting the heads of all political parties in parliament to join the talks.
He was expected to announce the tighter lockdown measures in a rare television address to the country, broadcast from his office at 1900 local time (1800GMT).
Broadcasters NOS and RTL cited government sources as saying that all schools and non-essential shops would be closed until Jan. 19, along with daycare centres, gyms, museums, zoos, cinemas, hairdressers and beauty salons.
Supermarkets, banks and pharmacies would be allowed to stay open, NOS and RTL said.
This would make the lockdown stricter than the one imposed during the first COVID-19 wave between March and May, when schools were closed but shops could open.
New coronavirus infections in the country of 17 million increased by around 8,500 in the 24 hours through Monday morning, data released by national health authorities showed.
This followed a jump by almost 10,000 a day earlier, which was the biggest rise in more than six weeks.
The Netherlands has recorded more than 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite restrictions, shopping districts across the Netherlands have been crowded for weeks, with a spike in infections after the Dec 5 gift-giving celebrations marking the birthday of Saint Nicholas.
- 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop
- Trauma, tragedy, devastation after Nagorno-Karabakh war
- France takes on Islamist extremism with new bill
- London's finance district plots reboot as COVID compounds Brexit
- UK, EU leaders head into last-ditch Brexit talks
- Will the Russians take free vaccines?
- Britain gets ready for vaccine rollout
- COVID vaccine could be airlifted to UK-minister
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Chinese dams under US scrutiny in Mekong rivalry
- Bangladesh to grow by maintaining friendly ties with all: Hasina