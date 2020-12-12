Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2020 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 09:41 PM BdST
Twenty one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros ($2.40) per hour, police said on Saturday.
Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed.
A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros.
The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8257 euros)
