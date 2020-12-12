Police arrest three people after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed.

A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros.

Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed. Photo: Screengrab of Reuters TV video

"The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labour conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions," police said in a statement.

The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8257 euros)