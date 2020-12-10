'Let's go!': UK and EU leaders head into last-ditch Brexit talks
Published: 10 Dec 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.
"Allons-y," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said to Johnson, using a French term for "let's go" as they headed off for dinner in the star-shaped 1960s modernist Berlaymont building, headquarters of the EU's executive.
"Allons-y," Johnson replied.
Before this brief exchange the two leaders greeted each other and took masks off for photographs.
Both sides have cast the meeting as a chance to unlock the stalled trade talks but acknowledge there is a danger that there may be no trade deal in place when Britain finally leaves the EU's orbit on Dec 31.
