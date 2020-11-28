UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2020 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 05:10 PM BdST
Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.
"NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of COVID-19 tests, taken between Nov 19 and Nov 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void," a department spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test, and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms."
The laboratory error that led to the problem was an "isolated incident" and was being investigated, the statement said.
The government has announced an extra 7 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system as part of an expanded programme of mass testing.
The NHS Test and Trace system has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year, and ministers concede it has not performed as well as they had hoped.
In September, nearly 16,000 positive case records were lost from the system for several days – causing a delay in contact tracing. The government blamed a "legacy" file system that cut off records after about 65,000 rows of data.
Reuters analysis and interviews with contact tracers have shown issues with the system, and that when looking at non-household contacts, the proportion that is successfully traced is lower.
The United Kingdom has had about 1.6 million coronavirus cases and over 57,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
- London bridge is falling down - so Boat Race relocates
- Amnesia grips a Bosnian spa
- EU-UK trade talks focus on fish, economic fair play
- WHO envoy fears third virus wave in Europe
- Eastern Europe crosses over 5m virus cases
- Why virus caused such suffering in Lombardy
- Wartime rifts hobble hope in Bosnia
- UK announces largest military investment since Cold War
Most Read
- Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines for private sector employees from India
- Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questions
- Dhaka hospital closes its doors to outpatients as health minister attends event inside
- Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital
- Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports: Turkish union
- WHO says would be ‘highly speculative’ to say COVID did not emerge in China