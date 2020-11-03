Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2020 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 06:59 PM BdST
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested on Tuesday after handing in his nomination papers to the election body, his party's spokesman said.
Wine, 38, a musician turned politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, aims to end Yoweri Museveni's more than a third of a century in power, which makes him Africa's third longest-ruling president. Elections are scheduled for February next year.
"They (police) used a hammer and broke the windows of his vehicle and forcefully dragged him out ... they bundled him into their own vehicle and took off," Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for the National Unity Party, said, adding he did not know why Wine was arrested.
Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said he had yet to receive a briefing on the arrest and promised to comment later.
Wine's youthful age and his music have earned him a large following in the relatively young country of 42 million, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement party and drawing a security crackdown on his supporters.
In a speech after being cleared to run for president but before he was arrested, Wine said he aimed to "save Museveni from himself".
"To you Mr Museveni, since you have failed to control your greed and lust for power, our generation is determined to save you from yourself and stop your 35-year-old dictatorship," he said.
Don Wanyama, Museveni's spokesman, did not respond to a Reuters call for a comment, nor immediately respond to messages sent to his phone.
Wine grew up in a slum near the centre of the capital Kampala where he also has his recording studios and party offices.
He said being "born hustling and born to hustling parents, raised in the ghettos" meant he could understand the struggles of ordinary Ugandans.
Since Wine expressed his presidential ambitions, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, and beaten and detained his supporters.
Museveni was cleared to run in the elections on Monday.
- Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback
- Tens of thousands protest in Belarus
- COVID-19: In Italy, it’s the discontent that’s contagious
- France’s defence of cartoons could lead to ‘a trap’
- Turkey quake deaths hit 62
- New attacks leave France embattled at home, abroad
- In Azerbaijan, a string of explosions, screams and then blood
- British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Bangladesh police thwart Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy
- Truckers haul passengers outfoxing police in pandemic
- Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll rises to five
- Cyclone threat looms over Bangladesh in November
- Bangladesh not planning another lockdown amid fears of second coronavirus wave
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Muradnagar controversy was resolved through talks, or so it seemed. Then came arson attacks
- Bangladesh export earnings drop as coronavirus bites back at Europe, US