Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 12:43 PM BdST
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of attacks in violation of a Russian-brokered truce, as the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s continued.
Baku said 13 civilians were killed and more than 40 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling.
The fighting is the worst in the region since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Azeri region predominantly populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. The conflict risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey, experts and diplomats say.
The Azeri Prosecutor General's office said a residential area in the country's second-largest city, miles away from Nagorno-Karabakh, was shelled by missile strikes and around 20 apartment buildings had been hit.
A Reuters photographer in Ganja saw rescuers working at the scene on Saturday morning. Some houses had been almost levelled. An excavator was clearing the debris.
The prosecutor's office said that Armenia also targeted missiles on the city of Mingechavir but that the Azeri air defence system downed them.
The Armenian defence ministry denied the Azeri claim on shelling cities in Azerbaijan and accused Baku of continuing to shell populated areas inside Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert, the region's biggest city.
Hundreds have died in a flare-up since Sept 27 and there were further signs on Saturday that the ceasefire agreed a week ago - to allow the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed - had all but broken down.
Three civilians were wounded as a result of Azeri fire, the Armenian foreign ministry said.
A Reuters cameraman in Stepanakert said he had heard several explosions in the early hours of the morning.
Armenia also said several Azeri drones flew over settlements in Armenia, attacked military installations and damaged the civilian infrastructure.
- For Nagorno-Karabakh’s duelling sides, living together is ‘impossible’
- Johnson sets out tiered system of virus curbs
- In Belarus, women shatter stereotypes
- Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire
- Putin, long the sower of instability, is now surrounded by it
- UK sees 66% chance of Brexit trade deal
- 21 more Armenian troops die in Azerbaijan conflict
- COVID gives boost to Portugal's bicycle makers
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- Bangladesh climbs 13 places on Global Hunger Index
- Customs seizes 39,000 yaba pills from Saudi Arabia-bound garments consignment in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- Four die as train crushes into car at level crossing in Jashore
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Online retailers gear up for doorstep delivery as Bangladesh braces for COVID-19 winter wave
- French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat