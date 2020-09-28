UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads

"We don't want to bring on new restrictions but of course we keep a constant eye on what is going on with the COVID rate," Junior Health Minister Helen Whately told Sky News. "We were looking at what we might be able to do."

"This is the moment when we have an opportunity - we have a choice for the country - to get this back under control," Whately said. "We have to break these chains of transmission."

She said pictures showing crowds of young revellers outside pubs were "worrying".