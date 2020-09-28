UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions for England as outbreak spreads
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2020 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 01:07 PM BdST
The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said on Monday.
"We don't want to bring on new restrictions but of course we keep a constant eye on what is going on with the COVID rate," Junior Health Minister Helen Whately told Sky News. "We were looking at what we might be able to do."
"This is the moment when we have an opportunity - we have a choice for the country - to get this back under control," Whately said. "We have to break these chains of transmission."
She said pictures showing crowds of young revellers outside pubs were "worrying".
More stories
- UK eyes tougher COVID-19 restrictions
- Russian opposition leader leaves hospital
- Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave
- Johnson starts to shut down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads
- London police clash with anti-lockdown protesters
- UK COVID hospital admissions double every eight days
- Melania Trump statue returns in Slovenia
- Europe’s economic revival is imperilled
Most Read
- Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, dies aged 71
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife
- Fighting flares between Azerbaijan and Armenia
- Bangladesh logs 1,275 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day