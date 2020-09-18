Second UK lockdown? COVID hospital admissions double every eight days
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 01:44 PM BdST
Britain's health minister said on Friday that the novel coronavirus was accelerating across the country, with hospital admissions doubling every eight days, but refused to say whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month.
The United Kingdom has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Asked repeatedly by Sky News about the prospect of a second national lockdown next month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a lockdown was a last resort, but that the government would do whatever it takes to tackle the virus.
"The number of people in hospital is doubling every eight days or so ... we will do what it takes to keep people safe," Hancock said. "We keep these things under review."
Asked about a second lockdown, he said: "I can't give you that answer now."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised by opposition politicians for his initial response to the outbreak and the government has struggled to ensure sufficient testing in recent weeks.
COVID-19 cases started to rise again in Britain in September, with between 3,000 and 4,000 positive tests recorded daily in the last week, but that is still some way behind France and its more than 10,000 cases a day.
On Thursday, Britain recorded 21 deaths from the disease, taking the total under the government's accounting method to 41,705.
- Melania Trump statue returns in Slovenia
- Europe’s economic revival is imperilled
- Germany suspends 29 cops for ‘sharing Hitler images’
- UK enters new COVID-19 testing crisis
- Johnson lashes out at EU
- Greek PM promises permanent migrant centre
- Homeless migrants in Greek camp fear what’s Next
- What’s the endgame for Belarus?
Most Read
- Ex-model Amy Dorris accuses Trump of sexual assault at 1997 US Open
- Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post
- NBR seizes huge cache of illegal liquors in Eram Hotel bar in Dhaka
- Shafi loses control over Hathazari madrasa giving in to two days of protests
- Bangladesh arrests recruiting agent over death of domestic worker Kulsum in Saudi Arabia
- Government shuts Hathazari madrasa after protest for removal of Shafi’s son
- Bangladesh records 1,593 new virus cases, another 36 die
- Bangladesh relaxes age eligibility for public sector jobs after coronavirus lockdown
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
- Messi at the double as improved Barca beat Girona in friendly