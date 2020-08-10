20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 09:44 PM BdST
A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.
Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula by thin wires, the paper creations have come from as far afield as Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo, after Belgian designer Charles Kaisin asked people to send in home-made birds, or deposit them in boxes in 160 shops around Brussels.
An art installation made of 20,325 origamis called "Origami For Life" by Belgian designer and artist Charles Kaisin is pictured at the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula, which aims to raise donations for a Belgian hospital in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Brussels, Belgium, Aug 10, 2020. REUTERS
"I had a very serious heart surgery and I was well taken care of by this hospital. It's why I wanted to help them," Kaisin told Reuters.
