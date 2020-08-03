Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 09:07 PM BdST
People across Britain enjoyed half-price meals on Monday as the government launched its "Eat Out to Help Out Scheme" aimed at driving up business in the shattered hospitality industry after months of coronavirus lockdown.
Diners are entitled to a 50 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in, up to a maximum of 10 pounds ($13) discount per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Aug. 3 and Aug 31.
The offer - expected to cost half a billion pounds ($650 million) - is open to diners in participating restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, work and school canteens and food halls. More than 72,000 restaurants have registered, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
Matt Healey, 23, who works in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was glad his cooked "English breakfast" would cost him half the usual price at Maggies, a cafe in Lewisham, south-east London.
But he said the priority for him remained the health risks over the discount. "It's a bit of a balancing act," Healey said. "I think the risks will probably outweigh the 50 percent off."
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- 20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
- Dhaka did not empty out as coronavirus stops usual Eid holiday exodus
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Beauty Boarding, once a cultural hub, risks being lost to history. Can it reclaim its glory days?
- Bangladesh aims to revive pandemic-hit tourism
- NASA astronauts make historic return home aboard SpaceX capsule
- Bangladesh extends shopping hours by one hour in pandemic
- Bangladesh records 30 more virus deaths, cases rise by 1,356
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh