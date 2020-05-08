Home > World > Europe

Italy tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths, new cases edge down

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 May 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 10:59 PM BdST

Italy on Friday became the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus, reporting 243 new fatalities compared with a daily tally of 274 the day before.

Italy’s total death toll from COVID-19 since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 30,201, the Civil Protection Agency said. Only the United States and Britain have seen more deaths from the virus.

The daily number of new infections fell slightly to 1,327 from 1,401 on Thursday, taking the total of confirmed cases since the epidemic began to 217,185, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness in Italy fell to 87,961 from 89,624 the day before.

There were 1,168 people in intensive care on Friday against 1,311 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 99,023 were declared recovered against 96,276 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.609 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.564 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wait the call to prayer before they eat their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers, in a damaged neighbourhood, amid fear for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Atarib, Aleppo countryside Syria May 7, 2020. REUTERS

Ramadan meal reunites a community

Outside the Burbank Rehabilitation Centre, a for-profit nursing home, in Burbank, Ill, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The nursing home has a one-star rating — the lowest ranking in the federal government’s five-star rating system for nursing home care. Mismanagement at for-profit nursing homes have left the facilities and their residents vulnerable to the coronavirus. The New York Times

New Jersey nursing home draws scrutiny

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020 REUTERS

EU facing worst recession ever

A person wearing a protective face mask walks past streetart ‘NHS Dedication Mural’ by The Artful Dodger (A Dee) in Elephant & Castle, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll passes Italy

Temperature checks are conducted at a Milan Central Station on May 4, 2020. The New York Times

Hope and worry mingle as countries relax lockdowns

People wearing protective masks walk at the Barceloneta beach during the hours in which individual exercise is allowed outdoors, for the first time since the lockdown was announced, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS

Spaniards free at last!

Nabil Moujahid, a 33-year-old schoolteacher, distributes food to migrants in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 19, 2020. Under strict lockdown measures, asylum seekers and migrants on the streets of Brussels increasingly rely on residents for survival. The New York Times

Belgians help virus-hit migrants

People enjoy the spring weather at an outdoor restaurant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden April 26, 2020. Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

How Sweden faced virus without a lockdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.