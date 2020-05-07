Home > World > Europe

The European Union is facing its worst recession ever. Watch out, world

>>Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Jack Ewing, The New York Times

Published: 07 May 2020 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 12:03 PM BdST

New forecasts predict a 7.4 percent economic collapse and risks of even worse decline if the reopening triggers a second virus wave

The good news for Europe is that the worst of the pandemic is beginning to ease. This week deaths in Italy hit a nearly two-month low. And the German leader Angela Merkel announced that schools, day care centres and restaurants would reopen in the next few days.

But the relief could be short-lived.

The European Commission released projections on Wednesday that Europe’s economy will shrink by 7.4% this year. A top official told residents of the European Union, first formed in the aftermath of World War II, to expect the “deepest economic recession in its history.”

To put this figure in perspective, the 27-nation bloc’s economy had been predicted to grow by 1.2% this year. In 2009, at the back of the global financial crisis, it shrank by 4.5%.

It’s a grim reminder that even if the virus dissipates, the economic fallout could pressure the world economy for months, if not years.

In China, where the outbreak has subsided in recent weeks, the factories that power the global supply chain have been fired up. But with few global buyers for its goods, its economy has been slow to recover.

In the United States, where the growth of new cases in the hardest-hit areas shows signs of slowing and there is a push to lift lockdowns, there are also signs that a recovery may be elusive. The government on Friday is set to release the monthly employment report, and some forecasts predict a loss of more than 20 million jobs in April — a number that would wipe out a decade’s worth of job gains.

The European Union, home to 440 million people, is the United States’ No. 1 trading partner, and China’s second-largest. It’s the biggest foreign investor in sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the developing world.

A prolonged European recession, a second wave of the virus or an anaemic economic recovery would spell added misery for many Europeans, and hurt companies, banks and people the world over. The crisis is also reigniting political divisions between a wealthier north and a poorer south, threatening to break the brittle balance between divergent nations with inextricably linked economies.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A person wearing a protective face mask walks past streetart ‘NHS Dedication Mural’ by The Artful Dodger (A Dee) in Elephant & Castle, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll passes Italy

Temperature checks are conducted at a Milan Central Station on May 4, 2020. The New York Times

Hope and worry mingle as countries relax lockdowns

People wearing protective masks walk at the Barceloneta beach during the hours in which individual exercise is allowed outdoors, for the first time since the lockdown was announced, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS

Spaniards free at last!

Nabil Moujahid, a 33-year-old schoolteacher, distributes food to migrants in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 19, 2020. Under strict lockdown measures, asylum seekers and migrants on the streets of Brussels increasingly rely on residents for survival. The New York Times

Belgians help virus-hit migrants

People enjoy the spring weather at an outdoor restaurant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden April 26, 2020. Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

How Sweden faced virus without a lockdown

A girl rides her bike at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Apr 26, 2020. REUTERS

Spanish holiday island reels from coronavirus

A florist makes a home delivery in Milan due to social distancing restricitions set by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020. As the country plans to begin reopening up on May 4, mayors say they will be critical to getting people to follow the rules as life is reorganised to avoid crowding and renewed contagions. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Mayors act as sentinels in Italy’s virus tragedy

People fill a cafe in London, Mar 14, 2020. The New York Times

Johnson aide attended secretive coronavirus panel

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.