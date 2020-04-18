Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 04:24 PM BdST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, a reporter for ITV News said on Twitter, saying that the monarch did not feel it appropriate in light of the coronavirus crisis.
Gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various location across London, are typically used by the royal family to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays. The Queen's 94th birthday is on April 21.
Reporter Chris Ship cited a Buckingham Palace source as saying: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances."
Ship said it would be the first time such request had been made in her 68-year reign.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Britain is at or near the peak of an outbreak of the coronavirus in which more than 14,000 people have already died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.
"We will not be marking Her Majesty’s birthday in any special way" this year due to the #coronavirus crisis," Ship quoted the source as saying.
Buckingham Palace last month said a parade to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form in light of restrictions on social gatherings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- France weighs its love of liberty in fight against coronavirus
- UK extends lockdown 3 weeks, with no clear exit strategy
- Prince William opens new UK emergency COVID-19 hospital
- Europe COVID-19 cases almost at 1 million, coming weeks ‘critical’: WHO
- Insults and fines: autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown
- UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown
- Chernobyl wildfires reignite, stirring up radiation
- As they console coronavirus’s victims, Italy’s priests are dying, too
- UK doctors' and nurses' lives at risk from lack of protection kit
- Are adults living with parents making the pandemic more deadly?
Most Read
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader