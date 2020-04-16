Home > World > Europe

Prince William opens new UK emergency COVID-19 hospital

  Reuters

Published: 16 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST

Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, has opened an emergency COVID-19 hospital built in just eight days in the exhibition centre of Britain's second city, Birmingham.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) via video link.

The hospital is the second of seven being constructed around England in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed nearly 13,000 people in Britain so far.

It has a 500-bed capacity, which can be increased to 1,500.

Over 400 civilian contractors, along with military personnel and about 500 clinical staff, were involved in its building.

