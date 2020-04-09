Home > World > Europe

Man jailed for stealing face masks from London hospital

  Reuters

Published: 09 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST

A man who was caught stealing surgical face masks from a hospital in London has been jailed for three months, police said on Wednesday.

There has been huge global demand for face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic from health care workers to ordinary citizens, leading many countries to say they have suffered shortages.

Police said Lerun Hussain, 34, had been detained by security staff at King's College Hospital in south London as he tried to steal three masks. He pleaded guilty to theft at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

