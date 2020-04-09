Man jailed for stealing face masks from London hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 10:12 AM BdST
A man who was caught stealing surgical face masks from a hospital in London has been jailed for three months, police said on Wednesday.
There has been huge global demand for face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic from health care workers to ordinary citizens, leading many countries to say they have suffered shortages.
Police said Lerun Hussain, 34, had been detained by security staff at King's College Hospital in south London as he tried to steal three masks. He pleaded guilty to theft at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man jailed for stealing face masks from London hospital
- Who has the UK nuclear button while Johnson is ill? No comment
- UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear
- UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson
- Death at home: the unseen toll of Italy's coronavirus crisis
- Greece quarantines second camp after coronavirus case confirmed
- Number of coronavirus intensive care patients in Italy drops for first time
- Show typical British resolve, Queen to tell nation amid coronavirus outbreak
- France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack in southeast town
- Russian doctor detained after challenging virus figures
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
- Trump attacks WHO over criticisms of US approach to coronavirus