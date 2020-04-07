Home > World > Europe

Who has the UK nuclear button while Johnson is ill? No comment

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST

The British government declined on Tuesday to say who had responsibility for the United Kingdom's nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is treated in intensive care for COVID-19 complications.

When asked by the BBC if Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been handed the nuclear codes while Johnson receives treatment, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said: "There are well developed protocols which are in place."

"I just really cannot talk about national security issues," Gove said.

The United Kingdom is one of the world's five official nuclear weapon states and has four nuclear submarines armed with Trident II D5 ballistic missiles loaded with nuclear warheads. The United Kingdom has a stockpile of about 215 nuclear warheads, though about 120 are operationally available.

Only the British prime minister can authorise a nuclear strike. Such an order would be transmitted to one of Britain's nuclear submarines with a special set of codes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A journalist is pictured filming the front of 10 Downing street after Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 27, 2020. REUTERS

What if Johnson is incapacitated?

A man wearing a mask sits down, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, Apr 5, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: epidemiologist

A priest blesses the coffin of a woman who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her funeral, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. REUTERS

The unseen toll of Italy's coronavirus crisis

A migrant wears a protective face mask at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the island of Lesbos, Greece Apr 02, 2020. REUTERS

Greece quarantines 2nd migrant camp

A general view of Piazza Navona, as Italians remain under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS

Italy reports first drop in number of critical virus patients

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS

Queen to call for resolve in coronavirus fight

Emergency services arrive on a scene of a knife attack in Romans-sur-Isere near Lyon, France April 4, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter/@imyurika_ /via REUTERS

France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack

Police officers wearing protective masks gather while patrolling streets, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during snowfall in central Moscow, Russia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Russian doctor detained after challenging virus figures

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.