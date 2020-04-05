Home > World > Europe

UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST

UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London who has helped shape the government's response, said on Sunday.

"We had an exponentially growing curve of infections which we interrupted at a certain time," the epidemiologist told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.

"We don't have the ability right now to measure how many people have been infected, that will come with antibody tests, and so we are making statistical estimates of that and those are subject to a certain degree of uncertainty.

"We think it could be anywhere between about 7,000 or so up to a little over 20,000."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A priest blesses the coffin of a woman who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her funeral, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. REUTERS

The unseen toll of Italy's coronavirus crisis

A migrant wears a protective face mask at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the island of Lesbos, Greece Apr 02, 2020. REUTERS

Greece quarantines 2nd migrant camp

A general view of Piazza Navona, as Italians remain under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS

Italy reports first drop in number of critical virus patients

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS

Queen to call for resolve in coronavirus fight

Emergency services arrive on a scene of a knife attack in Romans-sur-Isere near Lyon, France April 4, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter/@imyurika_ /via REUTERS

France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack

Police officers wearing protective masks gather while patrolling streets, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during snowfall in central Moscow, Russia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Russian doctor detained after challenging virus figures

A drive through coronavirus testing facility in North London, Apr 2, 2020. The British government came very late to the recognition that testing for the virus is a key part of fighting it — a failure that has set off an outcry in the country. The New York Times

After lost months, UK vows to catch up on virus testing

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference at a Visegrad 4 summit in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Life may get back to normal by June: Czech PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.