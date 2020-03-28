Home > World > Europe

Coronavirus helps bring down Kosovo’s government, with nudge from US

>> Patrick Kingsley, The New York Times

Published: 28 Mar 2020 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 10:10 AM BdST

The coronavirus crisis contributed for the first time to the collapse of a national government Wednesday after a majority of lawmakers in Kosovo voted to bring down the country’s ruling coalition, following a political dispute related in part to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s administration collapsed after his main coalition partners sided with opposition parties in a no-confidence vote against their own government, defeating Kurti by a vote of 82-32.

Kurti remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. But his government’s collapse leaves Kosovo without strong leadership at a time when most other national governments are seeking to extend their powers to battle the pandemic.

The vote was welcomed by the United States, whose diplomats have placed Kurti under heavy pressure since his government was sworn in last month because of his opposition to aspects of a US peace deal in the region.

But it was condemned by France and Germany, who issued a joint statement criticizing the recklessness of bringing down a government during a pandemic.

“Kosovo needs a stable and fully functioning government to deal with this crisis,” the statement said.

The vote was partly the result of a dispute in recent days between Kurti’s party and its junior coalition partners about how to restrict daily life in the country of about 1.8 million in response to the coronavirus outbreak. More than 60 people in Kosovo have tested positive for the virus and one person has died from it, according to the World Health Organisation.

To contain the spread of the virus, Kurti implemented restrictions on citizens’ movement this week — but without enacting a state of emergency.

His coalition partners supported enforcing a state of emergency that would have given greater power to Kurti’s political rival, President Hashim Thaci, who ordinarily plays a mostly ceremonial role in Kosovar life.

To show their disdain for the political infighting, Kosovars banged pots and pans from their windows on several recent days. More than 10,000 also signed a petition condemning the initiators of the no-confidence vote for a “lack of responsibility for the public interest and civic welfare.”

The vote also has drawn scrutiny to the Trump administration’s diplomacy in the Balkans.

Although the coronavirus was a major factor in its initiation, the no-confidence vote against Kurti also was triggered by a much deeper disagreement about how to resolve a decades-old impasse between Kosovo and Serbia. The debate pitted Kurti, a longtime activist, against both Thaci, a former guerrilla leader, and the Trump administration.

“This is very clearly a consequence of the hardball game that the Americans are playing right now,” said Wolfgang Petritsch, a former European Union envoy in Kosovo.

A US-led bombing campaign helped Kosovo break free of Serbian rule in 1999, but the Balkan neighbours have never signed a final peace treaty.

Serbia has successfully lobbied dozens of countries not to recognize Kosovo as a sovereign state, restricting Kosovo’s ability to operate on the world stage. In retaliation, Kosovo imposes large tariffs on Serbian goods; the duties have cost the Serbian economy at least 160 million euros (about $175 million), according to the GAP Institute, a research group in Kosovo.

Before Kurti entered office, the Trump administration attempted to end the dispute by brokering a deal between Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

As a steppingstone to a final settlement, the United States pushed Kosovo to rescind the tariffs in a gesture of goodwill to the Serbian government. Hoping to secure a quick deal, US diplomats even discussed the once-unthinkable idea of returning parts of Kosovo to Serbia, alarming European leaders who feared the move might reignite ethnic conflict.

But after forming his coalition in February, Kurti immediately worked to slow the process, placing him on course for a showdown with Washington.

Amid fears that Thaci might already have secretly agreed to partition part of Kosovo, Kurti asserted his constitutional right to lead negotiations instead of Thaci and to keep the tariffs as a means of maintaining pressure on Serbia’s government.

“This is not a matter for our president and the president of Serbia — that time is gone,” Kurti said in an interview with The Times in Kosovo last month. “Our government, with me as prime minister, will chair the future dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. The president of Kosovo is a part of foreign policy, but he cannot create foreign policy.”

That stance put Kurti in direct conflict with Thaci and Richard Grenell, who serves as a special US envoy on the issue, in addition to his roles as the US ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence.

To coerce Kurti into removing the tariffs, the United States froze millions of dollars in aid to Kosovo. Donald Trump Jr, who has no official government role, also publicly agreed with a US senator who suggested withdrawing US peacekeepers from the country. Those comments terrified Kosovars, who see a US military presence as a vital guarantor of the country’s security.

The US pressure was specifically cited by Kurti’s former coalition partners as another reason for withdrawing from his government this week.

“This is a kind of, how should I say, ‘Rambo’ diplomacy,” said Petritsch, comparing the US approach to that of the hard-charging protagonist of a popular American action-film series.

“As a collateral damage," Petritsch added, “they are going to sack a democratically elected government.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Romanian migrant workers on an asparagus farm in Kremmen, Germany, Mar 25, 2020. The New York Times

Migrant workers whose harvests feed Europe are blocked at borders

St Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome, Mar 19, 2020. As Britain and the European Union respond to a public health emergency and economic crisis, they are abandoning dogmatic frugality. The New York Times

Europe’s leaders ditch austerity and fight pandemic with cash

A couple sits at the banks of the river Spree as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2020 REUTERS

Germany bans groups of more than 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain Mar 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

UK govt tells vulnerable to ‘stay at home’

A patient is wheeled into a newly opened COVID-19 hospital wing in Rome, March 17, 2020. Italy’s experience shows that steps to isolate the coronavirus and limit people’s movement need to be put in place early, with absolute clarity, then strictly enforced. (Nadia Shira Cohen/The New York Times)

Italy has lessons for the world

Members of the National Guard walk by a drive-through coronavirus testing site at Bergen Community College, in Paramus, NJ, on Friday, Mar 20, 2020. The New York Times

Can’t get tested? Maybe you’re in the wrong country

Shoppers queue to enter a Tesco supermarket, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in West London, Britain, March 20, 2020. Reuters

UK social distancing may last a year

Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight quits

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.