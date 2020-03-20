Home > World > Europe

UK social distancing measures may last a year, government advisers say

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Mar 2020 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 07:41 PM BdST

Restrictive measures to minimise social interaction in Britain might need to be in place for a year to prevent the health service being overloaded, according to scientists advising the government.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in a document published on Friday that the government might have to alternate between periods of more and less strict restrictive measures.

"It was agreed that a policy of alternating between periods of more and less strict social distancing measures could plausibly be effective at keeping the number of critical care cases within capacity," the advisers said.

"These would need to be in place for at least most of a year."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight quits

A pedestrian passes through Piazza Duomo in Milan, March 19, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic is now bigger in Europe, where governments aren’t used to giving harsh orders and citizens aren’t used to following them. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Virus hits Europe harder than China

Passengers wear protective masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait at a ticket counter at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus upends livelihoods across Europe

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man with a protective mask walks in Venice, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

Death toll jumps to 2,978 in Italy

General view outside St Chads Primary school after closing for a deep clean as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Winsford, Britain, March 18, 2020. Reuters

British schools to close

A man wears a scarf behind a plastic sheet at a store in the centre of Barcelona, Spain on Mar 17, 2020. The New York Times

Europe closes borders to slow coronavirus

Sergey Lunin and his wife, Aliona Dobrovolskaya, on the land they received because of the Russian Homestead Act, in Blagoveschensk, Russia on Feb 16, 2020. The New York Times

‘Here I can be my own dictator’

Sparse crowds at Alexanderplatz, a large public square with shopping, on Sunday afternoon in Berlin, Mar 15, 2020. In societies where life plays out on the street or in the cafe, where friends are greeted with kisses on the cheeks, the outbreak is creating fear and fragmentation. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

Europeans erect borders against coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.