Home > World > Europe

Exhausted Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight quits

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Mar 2020 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 03:12 PM BdST

The minister leading the Dutch government's fight against the coronavirus resigned on Thursday, a day after collapsing from exhaustion during a parliamentary debate on the epidemic.

Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins, 56, fell to the floor in parliament on Wednesday while taking questions. He said he had fainted after weeks of intense work.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Bruins had quit because it was unclear how long it would take for him to recover.

"The nature of the crisis is such that it demands a minister who can be ready to go full throttle immediately," Rutte said during a televised news conference.

Vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge will take over Bruins' duties until a replacement is found, the government said.

The Netherlands will expand social distancing measures, which have led to the closure of schools and restaurants, by barring visitors from nursing facilities for the elderly, De Jonge said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 409 to 2,460, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Thursday. The Dutch death toll stands at 76, with victims ranging from 63 to 95 years old.

Bruins had indicated on Wednesday that he intended to return to work.

"I felt faint from exhaustion and several intense weeks of work. I am now feeling better. I'm going home now to rest tonight so I can get back to work tomorrow to fight the #corona crisis as best I can," Bruins had said on social media.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A pedestrian passes through Piazza Duomo in Milan, March 19, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic is now bigger in Europe, where governments aren’t used to giving harsh orders and citizens aren’t used to following them. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Virus hits Europe harder than China

Passengers wear protective masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait at a ticket counter at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus upends livelihoods across Europe

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man with a protective mask walks in Venice, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

Death toll jumps to 2,978 in Italy

General view outside St Chads Primary school after closing for a deep clean as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Winsford, Britain, March 18, 2020. Reuters

British schools to close

A man wears a scarf behind a plastic sheet at a store in the centre of Barcelona, Spain on Mar 17, 2020. The New York Times

Europe closes borders to slow coronavirus

Sergey Lunin and his wife, Aliona Dobrovolskaya, on the land they received because of the Russian Homestead Act, in Blagoveschensk, Russia on Feb 16, 2020. The New York Times

‘Here I can be my own dictator’

Sparse crowds at Alexanderplatz, a large public square with shopping, on Sunday afternoon in Berlin, Mar 15, 2020. In societies where life plays out on the street or in the cafe, where friends are greeted with kisses on the cheeks, the outbreak is creating fear and fragmentation. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

Europeans erect borders against coronavirus

Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy Mar 15, 2020. Vatican Media

Pope visits Rome to pray for end of virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.