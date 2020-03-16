Home > World > Europe

Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Mar 2020 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 09:59 AM BdST

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome on Sunday to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Francis left the Vatican unannounced to pray at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and then walked along one of Rome's main streets to visit St Marcello church to pray before a crucifix that was used in a procession when the plague hit Rome in 1522.

A Vatican statement said he prayed for an end to the pandemic and also for the sick, their families and health providers and workers keeping pharmacies and food stories open amid a national lockdown.

A Vatican picture showed the pope and a small security detail walking on an empty Via del Corso, which is usually packed with shoppers and people taking strolls on Sunday.

The Vatican said earlier that his Holy Weeks and Easter services next month will be held without public participation, a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.

It was not clear how the massive events will be scaled down but sources said officials were studying ways to hold them in indoor locations, including St Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, with small representative groups attending.

The Holy Week services, which begin on Palm Sunday, lead up to Easter, the most important day of the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar for the world's 1.3 billion members.

Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus' entry to Jerusalem, usually takes place in St Peter's Square, which traditionally is decorated with olive trees while those in the crowd hold up palm branches.

Another Holy Week event, the Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday, takes place around Rome's ancient Colosseum.

NO FLOWERS THIS YEAR

The main event is the Easter Sunday Mass and the pope's twice yearly "Urbi et Orbi" blessing and message from the central balcony of St Peter's Square.

The Netherlands usually fly in tens of thousands of flowers to decorate the papal altar and the entire square, but the Dutch ambassador to the Vatican, Caroline Weijers, said last week that there would be no flowers this year.

Italy has been hit harder than any other European nation. The country's death toll rose to 1,809 on Sunday and the total number of cases rose to 24,747.

The pope, the Vatican - a tiny city-state surrounded by Rome - and the church in predominantly Catholic Italy have all been forced to modify centuries of tradition because of the outbreak.

In Italy, as elsewhere, Masses have been cancelled to avoid people gathering. Bishops have urged the faithful to participate via television and the internet.

In staunchly Catholic Poland, which has reported just over a 100 coronavirus cases and three deaths, church authorities recommended the faithful watch mass on TV or online after the government banned public gatherings larger than 50 people.

Many priests preached to nearly empty pews on Sunday.

"It is such a depressing feeling for a priest," said Wieslaw Niemyjski, who conducts services in a cathedral in Drohiczyn, a town of roughly 2,000 people in eastern Poland.

The noon children's Mass usually attracts about 200 people, he said. "Today there were maybe 17 people, plus five acolytes, three priests. I've never seen anything like this before."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese tycoon Ren Zhiqiang goes missing

A waiter stands inside his empty restaurant and prepares the closure of the place, as France's Prime Minister announced to close most all non-indispensable locations, notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops from midnight on Saturday, Mar 14 due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Paris, France, early Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Shutdowns spread across Europe

A woman wears a mask as she walks through Knightsbridge, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, Britain March 14, 2020. Reuters

UK reports 10 more coronavirus deaths

Travellers at Kings Cross rail station in London on Friday, Mar 13, 2020. The New York Times

As Europe shuts down, UK takes a different approach

A man walks in Duomo square after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Milan, Italy, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Message received: Italians are staying home

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the lower house of parliament to consider constitutional changes in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin backs plan to extend his rule

A delivery man wears a protective face mask as he rides a bicycle at Campo de Fiori, after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 631

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative MP Nadine Dorries attends the launch of former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.