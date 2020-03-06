Home > World > Europe

First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed

Published: 06 Mar 2020 12:14 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 12:14 AM BdST

The first coronavirus death in Britain has been confirmed, medical authorities said on Thursday.

"The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement.

"We believe they contracted the virus in the UK and contact tracing is already underway," he added.

The hospital, in Reading, west of London, also issued a statement.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus," it said.

