Home > World > Europe

Chevron sends 300 British employees home as coronavirus precaution

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2020 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 08:03 PM BdST

Chevron Corp on Tuesday asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London reported a flu-like illness.

Traders, exploration and refining unit staff were assigned to work remotely until test results can determine whether the worker has coronavirus, said a person familiar with the matter.

"Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities," said a Chevron spokeswoman. "Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure. It is our policy to not provide details of our employees."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman wearing a face mask leaves the hospital of Codogno amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Codogno, Italy, Feb 22, 2020. REUTERS

2 die from coronavirus in Italy

People visit the East European Resource Centre in London on Oct 26, 2019. England’s new minimum salary requirements in its immigration system would particularly affect female migrants, who tend to cluster in lower-paid occupations. The New York Times

New UK immigration law to affect women

Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS

Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt

FILE PHOTO: Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain Jun 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

UK to implement points-based immigration system

Representational image. REUTERS

Child held in mental health centre for 2 days

Cars are swept away by floodwaters after the River Wye broke its banks, in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, Britain Feb 16, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Jonathan Sayce/via REUTERS

Storm Dennis: South Wales residents rescued

Cars are swept away by floodwaters after the River Wye broke its banks, in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, Britain February 16, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Jonathan Sayce/via REUTERS

‘Weather bomb’ batters Britain

FILE PHOTO: The full moon is seen rising behind skyscrapers at Canary Wharf and the London skyline, London, Britain, Sep 14, 2019. Picture taken on Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

UK to curb low-skilled foreign labour

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.