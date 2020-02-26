Chevron sends 300 British employees home as coronavirus precaution
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2020 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 08:03 PM BdST
Chevron Corp on Tuesday asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office in London reported a flu-like illness.
Traders, exploration and refining unit staff were assigned to work remotely until test results can determine whether the worker has coronavirus, said a person familiar with the matter.
"Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities," said a Chevron spokeswoman. "Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure. It is our policy to not provide details of our employees."
