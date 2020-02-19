Home > World > Europe

UK seeks to attract high-skilled workers with points-based immigration system

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Feb 2020 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 11:04 AM BdST

Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit, points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe".

Concern over the impact of high levels of immigration from the European Union was one of the key drivers behind Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc and the government has said it plans to bring overall migration numbers down.

The new system will assign points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions and only give visas to those who have enough points. It will come into force from Jan 1, 2021 and will treat EU and non-EU citizens the same.

"For the first time in decades, the UK will have full control over who comes to this country and how our immigration system operates," the government said in a policy document setting out its plans.

EU citizens will not need a visa to enter Britain as a visitor for up to six months.

The Home Office said it would follow a recommendation made last month by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body which advises the government, to lower the minimum general salary threshold for skilled migrants to 25,600 pounds ($33,330) a year, from 30,000 pounds.

Skilled workers will need to meet criteria including specific skills and the ability to speak English, the government said, and those applying will need to have a job offer.

There will be no specific entry route for low-skilled workers, something the government hopes will help reduce the number of migrants.

"We need to shift the focus of our economy away from reliance on cheap labour from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation. Employers will need to adjust," the policy document said.

The MAC estimated the impact of the government's planned salary and skills thresholds would mean around 70% of European Economic Area citizens who have arrived in Britain since 2004 would not have been eligible for a visa.

Students will be covered by the points-based system, the government said, while there will be separate initiatives for scientists, graduates, National Health Service workers and those in the agricultural sector.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. REUTERS

Child held in mental health centre for 2 days

Cars are swept away by floodwaters after the River Wye broke its banks, in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, Britain Feb 16, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Jonathan Sayce/via REUTERS

Storm Dennis: South Wales residents rescued

Cars are swept away by floodwaters after the River Wye broke its banks, in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, Britain February 16, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Jonathan Sayce/via REUTERS

‘Weather bomb’ batters Britain

FILE PHOTO: The full moon is seen rising behind skyscrapers at Canary Wharf and the London skyline, London, Britain, Sep 14, 2019. Picture taken on Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

UK to curb low-skilled foreign labour

First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe

The full Snow Moon sets behind the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul in the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Over half of Malta's traffic police held

The French writer Gabriel Matzneff in the Italian Riviera on Feb 1, 2020. Matzneff has been summoned to appear in a Paris court on Wednesday, Feb 12, accused of actively promoting paedophilia through his books. The New York Times

A paedophile writer is on trial

Vietnamese authorities wearing protective suits receive Vietnamese repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan, at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

UK declares coronavirus ‘imminent threat’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.