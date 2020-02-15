Home > World > Europe

Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2020 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 05:05 PM BdST

An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851. The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China. The epidemic has killed almost 1,400 people.

Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the 80-year old man, who was treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris since Jan. 25, had died of a lung infection due to the coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories. Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside China, with one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe

The full Snow Moon sets behind the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul in the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Over half of Malta's traffic police held

The French writer Gabriel Matzneff in the Italian Riviera on Feb 1, 2020. Matzneff has been summoned to appear in a Paris court on Wednesday, Feb 12, accused of actively promoting paedophilia through his books. The New York Times

A paedophile writer is on trial

Vietnamese authorities wearing protective suits receive Vietnamese repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan, at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

UK declares coronavirus ‘imminent threat’

An asylum seeker from Syria tries to stay warm as he prepares dinner for his family in the tent city in Samos, Greece on Jan 12, 2020. The New York Times

Where world’s chaos comes home to roost

Parents and children play together at a day care centre in Kauniainen, Finland Nov 15, 2018. The New York Times

Finland plans to give parents the same leave

A scorched hillside that burned in a June 2019 wildfire remains dry near La Torre de l'Espanyol, Spain on Aug 23, 2019. In a hotter and drier climate like in the Mediterranean region, forests can die slowly from drought or they can go up in flames almost instantly. The New York Times

How Europe turned into a landscape for wildfires

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participates in a workshop with children from the Richard Avenue Primary School prior to chairing a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, Sunderland, Britain Jan 31, 2020

'Britain will prosper': Johnson

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.