Home > World > Europe

More than half Malta's traffic police arrested for fraud

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST

More than half of Malta's traffic police force were arrested on Tuesday for suspected overtime fraud, forcing officers to draw up emergency plans to ensure they have enough police to put on the streets, officials said. 

Police said some 30 members of the unit, which numbers about 50, were being questioned by the Economic Crimes Unit over accusations they had filed for hundreds of hours of overtime that they did not carry out over at least a three-year period.
 
Some of the officers also face accusations they misappropriated fuel and used it for their own private vehicles.
 
Police sources said former traffic police now working in other sections of the force had been asked to return to their old duties. Despite this, motorists said there were noticeably fewer police directing traffic on Tuesday morning.
 
Prime Minister Robert Abela said it was good that the police were investigating their own people.
 
"This confirms that we have a functioning police force. If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or to disciplinary action being taken, then that is what will happen," he told reporters.
 
Malta is the smallest nation in the European Union and has been rocked in recent years by allegations of widespread corruption, cronyism and financial wrongdoing amongst both the political and business elite.
 
Abela was sworn in as prime minister last month after his predecessor resigned over his handling of investigations into the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The French writer Gabriel Matzneff in the Italian Riviera on Feb 1, 2020. Matzneff has been summoned to appear in a Paris court on Wednesday, Feb 12, accused of actively promoting paedophilia through his books. The New York Times

A paedophile writer is on trial

Vietnamese authorities wearing protective suits receive Vietnamese repatriated from Chinese city of Wuhan, at Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province, Vietnam Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

UK declares coronavirus ‘imminent threat’

An asylum seeker from Syria tries to stay warm as he prepares dinner for his family in the tent city in Samos, Greece on Jan 12, 2020. The New York Times

Where world’s chaos comes home to roost

Parents and children play together at a day care centre in Kauniainen, Finland Nov 15, 2018. The New York Times

Finland plans to give parents the same leave

A scorched hillside that burned in a June 2019 wildfire remains dry near La Torre de l'Espanyol, Spain on Aug 23, 2019. In a hotter and drier climate like in the Mediterranean region, forests can die slowly from drought or they can go up in flames almost instantly. The New York Times

How Europe turned into a landscape for wildfires

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participates in a workshop with children from the Richard Avenue Primary School prior to chairing a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, Sunderland, Britain Jan 31, 2020

'Britain will prosper': Johnson

A supporter of Brexit speaks with reporters in Parliament Square in London on Friday, Jan 31, 2020. The New York Times

What if Brexit works?

Migrants arrive by rubber raft on a northern shore of the Greek island of Lesbos after battling rough seas and high winds on their journey from Turkey, Oct 1, 2015. The New York Times

Greeks split over floating barrier

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.