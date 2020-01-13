Royal showdown: queen to chair crisis talks over Meghan and Harry
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 02:48 PM BdST
Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from their duties and spending more time in North America.
Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and Harry's father, and Prince William, Harry's elder brother, will attend the meeting at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.
Harry and Meghan's shock announcement that they would step away from royal duties and spend part of their time in North America has tipped the Windsor family into crisis by exposing divisions among senior royals and triggering a discussion about just what it means to be a royal in the 21st Century.
The couple consulted neither the queen nor Charles on the announcement, made on Instagram and their own website, a step seen as impertinent and premature by a family which traces its roots back through a thousand years of European history.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to join members of the Order of Merit for a group photograph ahead of a luncheon at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS
But it was unclear how the couple will become what royal biographers said was akin to being a "half royal" - and who will pay for their transatlantic lifestyles. Meghan has returned to Canada to be with their son Archie after the couple spent six weeks in the country in late 2019.
In a sign of just how tense royal relations have become, British newspapers said that Harry and Meghan could threaten to give an extensive interview to a major US network.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Royal showdown: queen to chair crisis talks over Meghan and Harry
- Could ‘Megxit’ be a royal fairy tale for Canada?
- Political newcomer to become Malta's prime minister
- Britain jails Indonesian who became UK's ‘most prolific rapist’
- The lesson of an Albanian earthquake: The Balkans aren’t ready for the big one
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists
- Traffic circles are everywhere in France. Not everyone is happy
- German boy missing since 2017 found in child pornography raid
- Queen’s speech promises Brexit soon, and ambitious domestic agenda
- Accused Dutch crime boss is arrested in Dubai mansion
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event