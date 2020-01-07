Britain jails Indonesian who became UK's ‘most prolific rapist’
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 12:02 PM BdST
A student from Indonesia was identified as Britain's most prolific rapist on Monday after being convicted of more than 150 offences, including 136 rapes.
In four separate trials, Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of assaulting 48 men whom he drugged after taking them back to his apartment from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester.
Many of the victims were lured by the offer of a place to sleep or more drink, and Sinaga filmed the assaults on his mobile phone, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
At a court in Manchester, a judge ruled that Sinaga must serve at least 30 years in prison for 159 offences committed between January 2015 and May 2017, and lifted reporting restrictions.
Ian Rushton, a government prosecutor, described Sinaga as the "most prolific rapist in British legal history".
Sinaga, who has lived in the United Kingdom since 2007, targeted young men who looked drunk or vulnerable and rendered them unconscious with a sedative, probably the party drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid that is known as GHB, the court was told.
The victims were mainly heterosexual and had little or no memory of the attacks. But Sinaga was arrested after one of his victims woke up during an attack, fought him off and went to the police with one of his phones.
Police discovered graphic material – equivalent to 250 DVDs or 300,000 photos – depicting sexual assaults on Sinaga's digital devices. Sinaga had said his victims were acting out sexual fantasies.
The court was told Sinaga kept men’s belongings as trophies and looked them up on Facebook.
The rape investigation is the largest in British legal history. It is the first time prosecutors have split charges across four separate trials.
Police said there could be many more victims and are appealing for others who may have been targeted to come forward.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The lesson of an Albanian earthquake: The Balkans aren’t ready for the big one
- Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists
- Traffic circles are everywhere in France. Not everyone is happy
- German boy missing since 2017 found in child pornography raid
- Queen’s speech promises Brexit soon, and ambitious domestic agenda
- Accused Dutch crime boss is arrested in Dubai mansion
- Boris Johnson has a mandate. Now, what will he do with it?
- In France, dying at home can mean a long wait for a doctor
- Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020
- Queen Elizabeth to set out UK PM Johnson's agenda on Thursday
Most Read
- Rape evidence found on DU student, says doctor
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests
- Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
- US troops preparing for worst in Mideast
- Tears from Ayatollah as Iran mourns dead general
- US-Iran tension eclipses signs of Bangladesh export rebound
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread