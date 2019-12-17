Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 10:57 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months.
In his boldest move since winning a majority in Thursday's election, Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.
"Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension," a senior government official said on Tuesday.
After the United Kingdom leaves the EU on Jan 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a deal on their post-Brexit relationship.
A comprehensive free trade deal would encompass everything from financial services and rules of origin to tariffs, state aid rules and fishing, though the scope and sequencing of any future deal is still up for discussion.
Sterling dropped as much as 0.7% to $1.3236 in Asia after ITV first reported the move.
By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to strike a trade deal to 10-11 months from nearly three years.
While Johnson's large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a message to the EU - whose leaders have cautioned London that more time would be needed for a comprehensive trade deal.
Johnson and US President Donald Trump said on Monday they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious" UK-US free trade agreement.
EU DEAL?
If the United Kingdom and the EU failed to strike a deal on their future relationship and the transition period were not extended, then trade between the two would be on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms - more burdensome for businesses.
The EU hopes to start trade talks with Britain by March, leaving just 10 months to strike a deal and get it approved by London and the EU, including member states’ parliaments.
The EU insists it will not seal a trade deal with a large, economically powerful neighbour without solid provisions to guarantee fair competition.
The EU’s demands will focus on environmental and labour standards, as well as state aid rules to ensure Britain would not be able to offer products on the bloc’s single market at unfairly low prices.
Britain’s conundrum is that it will be under pressure to loosen rules on agricultural and food standards to strike a bilateral trade deal with the United States.
But this would be crossing a red line for the EU, which would restrict access to its market to protect its own producers.
"It will be very complicated. It’s about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and cooperation in security and foreign policy,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told an EU summit news conference on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Queen Elizabeth to set out UK PM Johnson's agenda on Thursday
- ‘I will repay your trust,’ UK PM Johnson tells ex-Labour voters on trip to north
- Brexit is going to get done. But on whose terms?
- Labour Party's Red Wall across England falls as voters clamour for Brexit
- Let the Brexit healing begin, Johnson pledges after commanding election victory
- 'Bad news for Europe': EU reluctantly congratulates Johnson
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- How Boris Johnson’s election gamble paid off
- How the mighty fell: biggest upsets in the UK election
- Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh celebrates 48th Victory Day
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade